Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto strongly refutes groundless accusations against the so-called coercion from the consulate to a Canadian lawmaker

The Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto strongly refuted on Thursday the baseless claims and groundless accusations hyped up by certain Canadian media outlets and politicians against the so-called coercion of a Canadian member of parliament and his family by the consulate.The spokesperson of the Chinese Consulate-General in Toronto issued a statement saying certain Canadian media outlets and politicians recently have been intentionally hyping up accusations that officials from the consulate-general were involved in “coercing” a Canadian member of parliament and his family, noting these claims are completely baseless and groundless, which the consulate-general strongly disagrees with and firmly opposes.The spokesperson emphasized that the consulate-general has always strictly adhered to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and exercises its consular function under the Consular Agreement Between the Government of China and the Government of Canada. Consular officials have never engaged in any activities that are inconsistent with their official roles.Certain Canadian media outlets and politicians have spread false information with the intent to damage the reputation and image of the consulate-general, and maliciously disrupt normal communication and cooperation between the two sides, the spokesperson said.The consulate-general urges these media outlets and politicians to respect the facts and immediately stop spreading rumors and engaging in slander, the spokesperson added.Global Times