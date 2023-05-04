Visitor arrested for bringing Mexican axolotl into China

Recently, a traveler carrying a small water tank was intercepted by customs officers at Shenzhen Bay Port, South China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: web

Recently, a traveler carrying a small water tank was intercepted by customs officers at Shenzhen Bay Port, South China's Guangdong Province. When the staff opened the water tank, they found a 20-centimeter-long, 150-gram-animal with six horns. It was later identified as a Mexican axolotl by a professional institution.The Mexican axolotl, which looks like a dragon with horns, has a nickname "six-horned dinosaur." The case has been transferred to the relevant department for official action.Netizens said that the invasion of alien species is serious and such behavior should not be tolerated. Experts said that China is one of the countries most severely affected by the invasion of alien species, which causes significant damage to agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry. The invasion of alien species is one of the main reasons for the loss of biodiversity and species extinction.