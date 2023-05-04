CHINA / ODD
Visitor arrested for bringing Mexican axolotl into China
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2023 08:09 PM Updated: May 04, 2023 08:07 PM
Recently, a traveler carrying a small water tank was intercepted by customs officers at Shenzhen Bay Port, South China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: web

Recently, a traveler carrying a small water tank was intercepted by customs officers at Shenzhen Bay Port, South China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: web


Recently, a traveler carrying a small water tank was intercepted by customs officers at Shenzhen Bay Port, South China's Guangdong Province. When the staff opened the water tank, they found a 20-centimeter-long, 150-gram-animal with six horns. It was later identified as a Mexican axolotl by a professional institution.

The Mexican axolotl, which looks like a dragon with horns, has a nickname "six-horned dinosaur." The case has been transferred to the relevant department for official action.

Netizens said that the invasion of alien species is serious and such behavior should not be tolerated. Experts said that China is one of the countries most severely affected by the invasion of alien species, which causes significant damage to agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry. The invasion of alien species is one of the main reasons for the loss of biodiversity and species extinction.


RELATED ARTICLES
Giant panda surrounded by swarms of bees, but only keeper gets stung

The giant panda Yuanxiao from Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, was recently recorded accidentally knocking down a suspected ...

‘Guanyin Bodhisattva’ in comic-con attracts wide attention

From May 2 to 3, the long-awaited Shanghai Comicup29 (CP29), which had been postponed three times due to ...

‘Iron Throwing’ show lights up the night economy of Lianyungang

According to an employee, there were six performers involved in the iron flower performance, and during the May ...