Chinese, Indian foreign ministers meet, call for peace and stability of border region

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The current situation on China-India border is generally stable and the two sides should continue to make efforts to further cool and ease the situation in order to maintain sustainable peace and stability of the region, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Goa, India, on Thursday.China and India, as the two most populous developing countries in the world, are both in a critical period of modernization, Qin told Jaishankar, calling on both to draw experience and lessons from history, and view bilateral relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.Upholding the belief of respecting and learning from each other and achieving mutual success, China and India should embark on a new path of harmonious coexistence, peaceful development, and common revitalization among neighboring major countries. Then they can provide assistance for the rejuvenation of both countries and inject stability and positive energy into world peace and development, Qin noted.Qin also expressed China’s willingness to work with India to carry out bilateral consultations and exchanges, enhance dialogue and cooperation under multilateral frameworks, deepen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, and push China-India relations back to the track of healthy and stable development.In their meeting, Jaishankar shared how India views relations with China.He said India and China still need strengthening cooperation in many regards. India is willing to seek safeguarding peace and stability of the border region through consultations.China supports India in hosting the SCO meeting, and hopes that India, holding the rotating presidency, will play an active role in making the events a success in the spirit of unity and cooperation, Qin said.The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.Global Times