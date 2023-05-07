Floods force emergency relocation of 10,000 people in E.China's Jiangxi; heavy rainfall forecasted

Torrential rainstormhas flooded some villages in Xingan County, East China's Jiangxi Province, affecting more than 293,000 people and forcing 10,000 local residents to relocate. Photo: CCTV News

A torrential rainstorm has caused wide-spread floods in East China's Jiangxi Province, affecting more than 293,000 people and forcing 10,000 local residents to relocate, the Emergency Management Department of Jiangxi Province said on Sunday, noting that the damage of the disaster is still subject to further assessment.Data released by the Jiangxi Provincial Meteorological Department showed that 10 counties and cities had experienced downpours, 34 had heavy downpours while 63 had heavy rains, leading to floods in mountainous areas and villages in the province since Thursday.The weather forecast showed that the heavy rainfall had eased in the province as of Saturday night, while precipitation persisted in some areas.Earlier on Saturday, Jiangxi provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters issued a level-four emergency response, demanding all relevant departments to engage in flood control in accordance with the division of responsibilities and contingency plans.A number of townships in Fuzhou received more than 250 millimeters of precipitation within 24 hours, among which the precipitation in Chongren County reached 304 millimeters. Heavy rainfall caused rivers to surge, leaving farmland flooded in addition to large-scale urban flooding, leaving some local residents still trapped.Moreover, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-four emergency response on Saturday, dispatching an expert group to the scene to guide rescue efforts, and mobilizing more than 500 police, firefighters and other departments to participate in the rescue, and arranging excavators, transport vehicles and a large number of stones, wooden piles and other flood control materials to block the breach.The local government in Fuzhou City has transferred and evacuated 352 people trapped in flood-ravaged areas. As of Saturday, firefighters had rescued 14 trapped people in the affected areas. However, many local residents remain trapped in some villages, with officials saying that these residents were not in immediate danger.At present, the water level in areas that had suffered heavy rainfall has receded, and local departments are still carrying out emergency rescue.Heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Jiangxi and South China's Guangdong Province on Sunday, according to the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, urging emergency rescue be organized as soon as possible to ensure the safety of important infrastructure such as railways, and properly relocate residents at risk.Global Times