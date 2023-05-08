Chinese Foreign Minister meets US ambassador, urges US to reflect on US-China relations

Photo: from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Monday in Beijing, saying that the top priority now is to stabilize China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent unexpected accidents between the two major countries. The Chinese diplomat also urged the US side to deeply reflect, pushing bilateral ties out of predicament.China-US relations are of great significance not only to the two countries but also to the world. In November 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden successfully met in Bali, Indonesia and reached important consensus. But a series of erroneous words and deeds by the US since then have undermined the hard-won positive momentum in China-US relations, Qin told Burns.Since then, the agenda of dialogue and cooperation agreed by the two sides has been disrupted, and the relationship between the two countries has once again fallen into an ice-cold situation, the Chinese official said. The top priority now is to stabilize China-US relations, avoid a downward spiral, and prevent unexpected accidents between the two countries, which should be the most basic consensus between China and the US and the bottom-line for co-existence between two major countries, Qin said.China will adhere to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi to handle China-US relations, and it is hoped that the US side will deeply reflect on bilateral ties, meet China halfway, and push China-US relations out of the predicament and back on track, the Chinese diplomat said.The bilateral relations have encountered growing difficulties since a Chinese unmanned civilian airship was shot down by a US F-22 fighter jet in February, reflecting Washington's growing anti-China hysteria, according to some experts. Also, the US-China tensions have been escalating over the provocative "transit" of the regional leader of Taiwan through the US in April.Qin told Burns that the US should correct its understanding of China and return to a rational way of thinking, and it should not seek communication while continuing containment, and avoid "saying one thing but doing another."The US should respect China's bottom-line and red line, stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests, particularly, it must correctly handle the Taiwan question and stop hollowing out the one-China principle, stop supporting and conniving "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Qin said.The US should handle unexpected incidents between the two countries in a calm, professional and pragmatic manner, avoid further impact on China-US relations. And it should advance the dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity and mutual benefit, Qin said. He also expected that Burns will have more contacts, exchanges and reflections in China, so as to serve as a bridge between the two countries and make a constructive effort to improving ties.