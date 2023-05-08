760 Chinese firemen deployed to China-Russia border in Inner Mongolia to deal with approaching Russia glass fire

Photo: from CCTV news

A total of 760 forest firefighters from North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have been deployed to the China-Russia border in Hulun Buir on Monday morning to monitor an approaching grass fire which broke out on Sunday evening in Russia, Chinese media reported.The grass fire is spreading in the Russian territory along the Argun River which runs along the border between China and Russia with a roughly15 kilometers long fire line. As of Monday morning, the line of fire is about 5 kilometers away from the Chinese border and is moving closer due to strong winds.Hulun Buir's weather station issued a strong wind warning, saying the average wind speed within the area affected by the fire will exceed 10.8 to 13.8 meter per second on Monday, meaning there is a heightened risk that the fire may enter Chinese territory. Chinese firefighters have been deployed along the front line, patrolling and guarding in key areas to monitor the development and direction of the fire.