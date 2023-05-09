Two residential building fires in N.China city kill eight

A fire erupted in a residential building in Fenyang, Lüliang, in North China’s Shanxi Province on May 8, 2023. Photo: Sina Weibo

A total of eight people were killed in two fire incidents in Lüliang city, North China’s Shanxi Province on Sunday and Monday, according to China Central Television (CCTV) reports.A fire which erupted in a residential building in Lüliang on Monday night has led to three deaths as of Tuesday morning, CCTV reported on Tuesday.Preliminary investigation into the fire disaster shows that the fire broke out at around 11 pm and was linked to a meter box on the fourth floor in the piping shaft that caught fire.The incident led to people trapped in the 17-story building which houses 128 residents on 46 households. Twenty-three injured people have been transferred to the hospital for treatment, of which 3 died despite rescue efforts.The remaining residents in the building have been relocated. An investigation into the incident and the handling of the aftermath of the incident were launched overnight.Coincidentally, another fire broke out in a residential building in Linxian county in Lüliang on Sunday which took five lives and was also caused by wires in the cable shaft of the building, according to a CCTV report.The fire began around Sunday noon, trapping people in the 32-story building which was home to 279 residents from 104 households. The incident is still under investigation.Global Times