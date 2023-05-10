Chinese FM meets German counterpart, vows to inject momentum for world peace, prosperity

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (left) meets with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday. Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China and Germany should stick to the right path and jointly oppose a "new Cold War" as well as "decoupling and disruption" to inject confidence and momentum for world peace and prosperity, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said during talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday.Under the current turbulent and intertwined international situation, the two countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation and actively prepare for the seventh round of China-Germany government consultations to make a comprehensive plan for practical cooperation in various fields between the two sides in the coming period, Qin said.In the face of various global issues and challenges, countries need cooperation rather than confrontation and mutual respect rather than blaming each other, he continued.Baerbock said that Germany attaches great importance to high-level exchanges, cooperation in various fields, and looks forward to holding the seventh round of Germany-China governmental consultations. This will be the first offline consultation since the epidemic and the first round of consultations between the new governments of the two countries.Germany is ready to work with China to push for positive results of the consultation with a focus on common, sustainable action, especially to promote bilateral cooperation in areas such as climate change, energy transition, biodiversity, and youth exchanges, Baerbock remarked.While visiting Germany, Qin will strengthen communication with the German side to promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin earlier on Monday.At the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides also exchanged views on the issue of Ukraine. Qin emphasized that China's consistent position is to promote peace talks and push the international community to form the largest common denominator for a political solution to the crisis.Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting Germany, France, and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of the foreign ministers of the three countries.Global Times