Chinese FM Qin Gang expresses concern over EU’s de-risking allegation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (left) and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany on May 9, 2023. Photo: The Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday warned the EU that pursuing de-sinicization in the name of de-risking is actually breaking away from opportunities, cooperation, stability and development.Qin was speaking to reporters with his Germany counterpart Annalena Baerbock after their talks in Berlin, saying that China appreciates the announcement by Germany and the EU of not seeking to decouple from China, but is still concerned about the allegations by the EU regarding "de-risking."To respond to questions about the notion of "de-risking" through diplomacy of relations with China, a term coined by Germany and the EU, Qin said that China does not export its system, and pursues an opening-up strategy featuring mutually beneficial and win-win results, stressing that China will never perpetrate activities like sabotaging Nord Stream 2."Some countries are abusing their monopoly power of their currency to impose long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions. They have also been exporting their own inflation and financial crisis. These are real risks that should be paid attention to," said Qin.When asked about EU's possible sanctions on Chinese companies for having cooperation with Russia, Qin said China didn't sell weapons to parties related to the Ukraine crisis and the normal exchanges between China and Russian enterprises should not be affected."We are resolutely opposed to certain countries, certain blocs of countries, using their so-called laws to exercise long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions against other countries, including China. If that happens, China will react in necessary ways," Qin said.Qin noted the Ukraine crisis is highly complex and cannot be solved in a simplistic and emotional way, saying the only way out is to remain calm and rational to create conditions for a political solution.