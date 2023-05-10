Chinese international student brings the national flag to the graduation ceremony and receives applause

Recently, a video of a Chinese international student holding a five-star red flag at a graduation ceremony in the US has caused a sensation on social media platforms. Photo: web

Recently, a video of a Chinese international student holding a five-star red flag at a graduation ceremony in the US has caused a sensation on social media platforms. In the video, when the host read out the student's name and nationality, the student proudly raised the Chinese national flag. The students downstage applauded and cheered for him.On Monday, the father of the international student responded that his son did this out of his own heart and had not informed his parents at first. He also said that today's post-00s are more confident and sunnier, "they are using their own way to love their country." Netizens were inspired by this international student's patriotism and expressed that China's development is the confidence of Chinese students studying abroad, and China's future will depend on these patriotic young people."Many people think that the post-00s are a generation that cannot withstand setbacks, but more and more post-00s are telling us with actions that they are the generation of hope, patriotism, and courage," one netizen said.