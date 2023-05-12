China's special envoy to visit Ukraine and related counties to promote political solution of crisis

China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui. File photo: VCG

China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia, starting on May 15, to communicate with all parties on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced at a press conference on Friday.Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always upheld an objective and impartial stance, actively promoting peace talks. The four "should," "four commons" and "three points" put forward by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental principles of China in dealing with the Ukraine issue. China has also released its position paper on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis, which has been widely understood and recognized by the international community, said Wang.During a phone talk on April 26, President Xi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that China will send a special representative on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to push for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.Li is a veteran diplomat and has been China's special envoy for Eurasian Affairs since 2019. He used to be Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1997 to 1999, and from 2009 to 2019 he worked as Chinese ambassador to Russia, according to public information.Wang Wenbin said Li's visit shows China's commitment to promoting peace and talks, and fully demonstrates that China is firmly on the side of peace.Wang noted that the international community's calls for ceasefire and de-escalation of the situation are getting louder and louder.China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on ceasefire, the opening of peace talks, and avoiding escalation of the situation, so as to make contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, said Wang.Global Times