Hong Kong resident convicted of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment

John Shing-Wan Leung, a Hong Kong resident, was convicted of espionage and sentenced to life imprisonment, deprivation of political rights for life and confiscation of personal property of 500,000 yuan ($71,700), the Suzhou Intermediate People's Court in Jiangsu Province pronounced on Monday.



According to information released by the court, Leung, born in 1945, holds a Permanent Identity Card, a mainland travel permit for Hong Kong, Macao residency,and a US passport. The court did not disclose any further detailed information.



On April 12, 2021, China's national security authority of Suzhou took compulsory measures against Leung for suspected espionage activities in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China and the Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China.



No other detail was provided in the court statement.



On April 26, 2023, the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee passed an amendment to the Counter-Espionage Law. The revised law refines the definition of espionage activities, explicitly categorizing "collaborating with spy organizations and their agents" and "conducting cyber-attacks against state organs, confidential-related units, or critical information infrastructure" as espionage activities.



The revised law will come into effect on July 1.





