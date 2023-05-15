China willing to develop strong, long-term, strategic partnership with Hungary: Chinese FM

Visitors try their hand at Chinese calligraphy during a Confucius Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute at the Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in Budapest, Hungary on Sept. 24, 2022.Photo:Xinhua

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday said that China hoped the EU has an objective and correct perception of China, and continue to pursue a positive and pragmatic policy toward the country.Qin made the remarks during a meeting with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Beijing, noting that the bilateral relations have entered their best period in history, while stressing that China and Hungary are good friends and partners that have stood the test of time.Szijjarto noted that Hungary opposes "decoupling" from China, and will continue to shore up their continuously deepening and strengthening bilateral relationship while welcoming Chinese investment as the nation regards China as a strategic cooperative partner and an important development market.China will develop bilateral relations from the strategic and long-term perspective, while working with Hungary in various fields such as to maintain high-level contact, deepen strategic mutual trust, and jointly address various risks and challenges, Qin added.Hungary is willing to continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields, and firmly supports the development of China's cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe countries, and the progressing of China-EU relations.Szijjarto will attend the 3rd China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo and International Consumer Goods Fair in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, which will be held from Tuesday to Saturday, during which Hungary will be the guest of honor.China remains Hungary's largest trading partner in addition to EU. The bilateral trade reached $15.52 billion in 2022, down 1.2 percent year-on-year, official data showed.