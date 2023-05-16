CHINA / SOCIETY
Vehicle plunges into water on Enshi's floating bridge, claiming 5 lives
By Global Times Published: May 16, 2023 11:01 PM
Photo: thecover.cn

Photo: thecover.cn


A multi-purpose vehicle carrying eight passengers crashed through the railing of the popular floating bridge in the scenic spot of Shiziguan, in Enshi, Central China's Hubei Province at approximately 11:19 am on Tuesday, killing five people. The local government promptly announced the suspension of operations at the site.

According to a statement from local authorities, despite rescue efforts, five individuals lost their lives, while three managed to reach the shore safely after the vehicle plunged into the water. A video clip circulating online shows that a black medium-sized van drives onto the bridge, causing severe swaying before it collapses into the water. Initially, the back of the vehicle remained caught on the railing, but it eventually submerged entirely.

The floating bridge, spanning 400 meters and employing German technology to prevent rollovers, has been operational since 2016, with no prior accidents reported, as stated by thecover.cn. The bridge allows vehicles weighing up to 2.8 tons and permits one-way traffic.

Local authorities have prioritized the aftermath of the incident, undertaking necessary measures and launching an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
China vows to stop the reoccurrence of serious and major accidents, encourages public whistle-blowing of risks

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday vowed to prevent frequent serious and major accidents by screening and ...

Acrobat fell to death during illegal performance: investigation team

An investigation has found that an incident in which an acrobat died in a fall was an accident. ...

Motorcycle rider dies in stunt accident; case under investigation

A motorcycle stunt rider died in an accident during a stunt on Tuesday, after being hit by a ...

One killed in Zhengzhou bridge multiple vehicles crashing accident; traffic resumes

One person was killed in an accident that involved more than 200 vehicles Wednesday morning on Zhengxin Yellow ...