Indonesia: Tourism campaign launched in Shanghai

"Wonderful Indonesia Sales Mission in China" event in Shanghai

At the "Wonderful Indonesia Sales Mission in China" event held on Tuesday in Shanghai, Indonesian tourism authorities promoted the country's abundant tourism resources apart from Bali Island, which is already familiar to Chinese visitors. "We are pleased to invite Chinese travelers to add another island destination on their next visit, such as Labuan Bajo, Mandalika, Lombok, or Borobudur which are located not too far from Bali," said Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy for Marketing of The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (MOTCE).Earlier this month, Indonesia adjusted its target for Chinese tourist arrivals this year, raising it from 255,200 to 361,500. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Indonesia between January and March was 113,404, around 31 percent of the target, according to Wisnu Sindhutrisno, Director of Tourism Marketing for Asia Pacific Regions.Currently, there are 13 direct flight routes from 10 cities in China including Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Xiamen to Indonesia's Jakarta and Bali, with the total seat capacity reaching 9,100 seats per week, according to data provided by MOTCE. "Moving forward, we would like to support and promote more creative Indonesian products, such as culinary [products] to the Chinese market," Ni Made told the Global Times on Tuesday.