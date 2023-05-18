Driver transforms truck into a rural cinema for his beloved mother

On Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, a truck driver surnamed Wen from Qingyuan, South China’s Guangdong Province, used his creativity and action to fulfill his mother’s small dream of watching a movie. Photo: web

On Mother's Day, May 14, 2023, a truck driver surnamed Wen from Qingyuan, South China's Guangdong Province, used his creativity and action to fulfill his mother's small dream of watching a movie.Since his mother had no opportunity to go to the cinema due to his constant travels, Wen transformed his truck in to an open-air cinema by making a screen on the side of the truck to let his mother enjoy movies in their hometown. He prepared snacks and invited the villagers to watch the movie together. Wen's love and filial piety not only made his mother feel proud but also touched all the spectators and netizens. "How happy this mother is to have such a son," one netizen said. "This is not just a simple movie, but also his expression of love for his mother," another netizen commented. "It is hoped that not only on Mother's Day, but the world's mothers can also make their dreams come true and have their own happy life."