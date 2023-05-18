Ukraine welcomes China's role in restoring peace as special envoy meets Zelensky

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui (center right) meets with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (center left) in talks in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 17, 2023. Photo: VCG

Ukraine said China is welcome to play a positive role in ending hostilities and restoring peace as Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited the country. As part of China's efforts in promoting a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Li's trip will be a new start to inspire more countries to work in such a direction despite the current stalemate and thorny problems, analysts said.On Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry released information about Li's trip and said Li met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials, including Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. The two sides agreed that the telephone call between President Xi Jinping and President Zelensky charted the course for the development of bilateral relations. The two countries need to work together to carry on the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity and advance mutually beneficial cooperation, according to the release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.The Ukraine side noted that it was a pleasure to welcome Special Representative Li to Ukraine shortly after the telephone communication between the presidents of the two countries. Ukraine attaches importance to China's important role in international affairs as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. China is welcome to play a positive role in ending hostilities and restoring peace, according to the release.Li's trip, which has attracted wide attention, highlights China's efforts in promoting peace and talks amid the increasingly intensified situation of the conflict, analysts said.The conflict has dragged on for more than a year, with more countries around the world eager to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. Li's visit, which represents the Chinese government's efforts to promote peace, will be a new start to inspire more countries to work in the same direction, Zhang Yao, a research fellow from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the Global Times.Ukraine is the first stop of Li's trip. He is also scheduled to visit Poland, France, Germany and Russia.According to a report from the South China Morning Post on Thursday, Brussels will be added to Li's itinerary before he heads to Moscow, and the Chinese envoy is expected to meet Gunnar Wiegand, the EU's top official for the Asia Pacific. As of press time, China has not confirmed the information.If the information on the trip to Brussels is confirmed valid, the special envoy will likely have further communication with more EU countries apart from France and Germany. As the stance of Europe is also vital in the conflict, such talks are also very necessary, Cui Heng, an assistant research fellow from the Center for Russian Studies of East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Although the EU is not optimistic about peace talks under the current situation, the bloc is willing to see efforts to promote a peaceful solution, unlike the US, which sees China as the least qualified party to promote the talks, nor does it want to see a proposal for peace talks, said Cui.But the mission to promote peace talks has proven difficult due to the disparity between Ukraine and Russia - neither wants to concede as neither side has gained absolute advantage on the battlefield, said the expert.The military conflict in Ukraine is continuing with both sides on the battlefield stuck in a stalemate. Early on Thursday, media reported explosions and the sounds of air defense missiles being launched in Kiev. Analysts also noted that the current hopes for peace talks are dim and the end of the crisis may only be determined by the result on the battlefield."China understands the difficulties of promoting peace talks, but is not sparing any efforts to achieve this goal. Better to do something than nothing," said Cui, noting that the process of communication is more significant than the result. Under the current situation, it is more important and necessary to have someone to help communicate with all related parties.China's efforts to promote peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict are positive and should not be distorted. Analysts noted that the US and some politicians are paying close attention to Li's trip while casting doubts over China's neutrality and denying China's efforts, which fully expose their own bias and selfishness.China is not the creator of the crisis, nor a party directly concerned with the conflict. Unlike a few countries that have continued to pour weapons into Ukraine and fanning the flames, China has always worked for peace talks. Li's trip also highlights China's role as a responsible major country, said Zhang.