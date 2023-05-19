Guangzhou Customs seize 1,881 Nazi badges

The seized Nazi badges Photo: WeChat account of Chinese Customs







A total of 1,881 Nazi badges have been seized by Chinese customs recently. The authorities warned that products related to Nazi are strictly prohibited for import and export in China.Guangzhou Customs in South China's Guangdong Province discovered a total of nine different types of Nazi badges in mid-May, according to the report of Legal Daily, a newspaper affiliated to the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.According to the report, customs officers from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Customs detected an unusual X-ray image of a batch of outbound express items during their supervision, following risk control instructions.The X-ray image revealed a large number of stacked metal items resembling Nazi badges. Upon further inspection, a significant quantity of metal badges, clearly displaying Nazi symbols, was discovered inside the package.The badges encompassed various types, including caricatures of Hitler, the Nazi swastika symbol, and the emblem of the Nazi party, totaling 1,881 pieces.Further actions have been taken by the customs authorities in response to this unusual case. The incident has also sparked discussions and conversations online."Which factory has no bottom line and dares to engage in any business just for the sake of making money?" a Chinese net user commented.Customs authorities have emphasized that Nazi badges are strictly prohibited items for import and export. If these items are sent out of the country in violation of regulations, the customs will take appropriate actions in accordance with relevant laws. In instances where such violations constitute a crime, criminal liability will be pursued as per the law.Global Times