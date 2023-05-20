China to work with Poland on the political resolution of Ukraine crisis: China's special envoy

Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China values Poland's role as Ukraine's neighbor and an important country in Central and Eastern Europe in regional affairs and is willing to maintain communication with Poland on the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis and support the establishment of a balanced and sustainable European security architecture, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui told Poland Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel on Friday in Warsaw.Li said that the escalation and prolongation of the Ukraine crisis is not in the interest of any party. China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent, advocating for peace and dialogue.Based on China's position paper on the political resolution of the crisis, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with all parties involved, further expand consensus on the political resolution of the crisis, and lay a solid foundation for ceasefire and gradually reaching a consensus.China attaches great importance to Poland's important role in regional affairs and is willing to maintain communication with Poland on the political resolution of the issue, Li said, noting that China supports the establishment of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture, providing lasting guarantees for peace in Europe.Li stressed that China and Poland enjoy a traditional friendship, and China is willing to work with Poland to continuously elevate bilateral ties to new heights based on mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation.Gerwel said that Poland consistently adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work with China to make significant progress in bilateral relations.Poland highly appreciates China's constructive role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council in international affairs and looks forward to China's continued positive influence on the Ukraine issue, promoting the easing and de-escalation of current tensions and the realization of peace at an early date.Global Times