Diplomats amazed by folk dance performance in Guizhou as they kick off tour of province

Diplomats from countries including Yemen, Cyprus, Greece, and Malta are welcomed by Miao and other ethnic minorities at the Guiyang Theatre. Photo: Liu Caiyu/GT

Diplomats from 19 countries and a senior official from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) were given a warm welcome by locals as they began their five-day visit to Southwest China's Guizhou Province on Saturday.On Saturday afternoon, visiting diplomats were invited to a performance at the Guiyang Theatre called "Wind of Colorful Guizhou," which showcased the province's unique folk songs and dances.The performance, which includes an exhibition of intangible cultural heritage, ethnic instrumental performances, and acrobatics, has become a notable cultural highlight of the province.

Oliver Wonekha, the Ugandan Ambassador to China, was impressed with the performance and told the Global Times that "the whole performance, both the individual and group acts, was fantastic, amazing, and beautiful."Emmanuel Okurut, assistant to the Ugandan Ambassador, also praised the performance, saying that "it was not just good, but very, very good and enjoyable."Although it was Okurut's first time visiting Guizhou, he was already impressed with the region. "I will surely encourage people to come and visit this place. It's a green area with a high landscape, clean air, friendly people, and a growing economy. The potential is so high and only needs additional promotion of existing content," he told the Global Times.In the following days, Wonekha said she looks forward to learning about the development experience of the region. "This region we were told not very rich and progressive but right now everything is very good and excellent. I look forward to learning a lot from here!"During their five-day visit, diplomats from countries including Yemen, Cyprus, Greece, and Malta will visit Guiyang, Bijie, and Anshun to learn more about Guizhou's achievements in fields such as ecological civilization, green poverty reduction, and technological development.