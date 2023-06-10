Honduran president arrives in Beijing as China-Honduras ties usher in new era

Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on June 10, 2023. Photo:Chen Qingqing/GT







Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 7:50 pm on Saturday. She is currently on a six-day state visit to China, marking the first visit to the country by a Honduran president.The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) welcomed the Honduran president at the airport.The visit comes less than three months after the two countries established diplomatic ties following Honduras' decision to sever the so-called "diplomatic relations" with China's Taiwan region and came soon after the opening of China's Embassy in Honduras.The Global Times has learned that the Honduran Embassy in China is expected to hold an opening ceremony during Castro's visit to Beijing. Additionally, a China-Honduras trade and investment forum will be held during the delegation's visit to facilitate discussions and connections between enterprises from both countries.A number of Honduran officials such as Foreign Minister of Honduras Eduardo Enrique Reina, Honduras Minister of Economic Development Fredis Cerrato, as well as a delegation of Honduran entrepreneurs representing sectors such as telecommunications, energy, tobacco, coffee, and other agricultural products is accompanying the president's visit.Before arriving in Beijing, Castro had already carried out a series of visit schedules in Shanghai, including a visit to the headquarters of the New Development Bank of the BRICS and a meeting with the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff.Castro also officially proposed Honduras' application to join the bank. The Global Times learned that Castro also visited Huawei's research center in Shanghai.Chinese experts said Castro's visit to China is a significant moment since the two countries established diplomatic relations on March 26 and will inject new impetus to the fast-developing bilateral relations, which have already yielded early results and will bring about more benefits to the people.