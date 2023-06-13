Chinese FM regrets S.Korean media making personal attacks, baseless accusations against Chinese ambassador

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: fmprc.gov.cn
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that it found remarks made by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and by some South Korean media outlets on the actions of Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming are inconsistent with facts or even amount to personal attacks.
The remarks came after a meeting between Xing and the leader of South Korea's main opposition party as the meeting had triggered inappropriate reactions from South Korea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Tuesday he had noted the inaccurate remarks made by South Korean side and that he "deeply regrets
" this.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that Yoon said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting that "looking at the attitude of Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, it's doubtful whether he has an attitude of mutual respect or promotion of friendship as a diplomat." When Xing held a meeting
on Thursday with Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's Democratic Party, he warned South Korea against making "wrong bets" in the China-US rivalry, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, the presidential office said on Tuesday that South Korea is waiting for China to take appropriate measures following the remarks made by the Chinese ambassador over South Korea's ties with the US, Yonhap reported.
Many Chinese observers said that there was nothing wrong with Ambassador Xing's statement during his meeting with Lee, and Xing's reminders were appropriate. As a Chinese ambassador, he has to firmly safeguard China's national interests in the first place and play the role of a bridge and bond between the two countries on this basis.
Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, noted that the Chinese government's attitude toward China-South Korea relations has always been consistent and unchanged.
On the contrary, has the Yoon administration respected China's core interests and legitimate concerns recently? From President Yoon himself down to South Korean diplomats, have their inappropriate words and deeds on China over the past two months hurt the feelings of the Chinese people？Jin asked.
Some observers stated that Yoon's thinking and value orientation have determined that China-South Korea relations will be subdued during his term of office and China does not need to care too much - just stay calm toward South Korea's diplomacy.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang said on Tuesday that "I would like to stress once again that it is part of Ambassador Xing Haiming's job to engage extensively with people from various walks of life in South Korea with an aim of increasing understanding, promoting cooperation and advancing China-South Korea relations."
He stressed that there is no point in making an issue of this. A sound and steady China-South Korea relationship serves the common interests of both sides. We hope the South Korea will work actively with China toward this end.
Lü Chao, an expert on Korean Peninsula issues at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that it seems that South Korea is hyping this controversy to attract attention, hoping a certain major power - the US - would be pleased at problems existing between China and South Korea, whatever they are.
Yoon is apparently trying to put on a show to Washington and also to Tokyo, with the aim of demonstrating his commitment to aligning with Washington, Lü noted.
Lü told the Global Times on Tuesday that it is clear that South Korea has exceeded the boundaries of diplomatic etiquette and negotiation, turning the issue into malicious slander against China, which is something that we resolutely cannot accept.