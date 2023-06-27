Death of 8-year-old at Qingdao martial arts club caused by ‘intentional injury:’ police

A screenshot of the video showing the child at the Qingdao martial arts club Photo : Courtesy of btime. com





A situation report clarifying a recent incident in which an 8-year-old boy died at a martial arts club in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, was issued by the Chengyang branch of the local Public Security Bureau on Monday.The report said the incident that occurred on June 18 is a "case of intentional injury." Including the head of the martial arts club, three suspects have now been apprehended by police.On June 18, a video leaked online showing the boy wearing an orange color T-shirt printed with the club's brand 'Juying martial arts.' The video shows the boy sitting in a chair. After an adult hits the child, he then falls to the floor in a seemingly dazed state.Zhai, the boy's father, told media on Monday that he had been informed by the club's martial arts coach around noon on June 18 that his son was "not performing well" and needed more practice.Recalling the scene, around 1 pm the club's coach told Zhai that the boy "won't wake up" and that his parents needed to take him to the hospital. In less than an hour after arriving at the hospital, the parents were informed by doctors that the child had died before arriving at the hospital.Zhai said that he saw bruises on both sides of the child's thigh.The incident soon became a topic trending on China's Twitter-like site Sina Weibo, sparking netizens' ire and calls for better care and protection of underage children.Some netizens also expressed their worry and fear for their own children, especially considering the popularity of martial arts among children."I want to see the strictest and hardest punishment for this crime. So many children practice martial arts as a hobby, this kind of thing should not be happening," posted a netizen on Sina Weibo.The case is still under further investigation.