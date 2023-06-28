Shanghai health commission, hospitals debunk rumor regarding monkeypox transmission

Monkeypox

The Municipal Health Commission and several major hospitals in Shanghai have debunked recent rumors claiming that monkeypox was being transmitted through respiratory droplets in local hospitals. Officials called for calm stating that the majority of monkeypox cases are mild or moderate and that most cases are resolved without any medical intervention.A chat record claiming that monkeypox was being transmitted in local hospitals was uploaded to Shanghai's rumor debunking platform on Tuesday by an anonymous netizen. It claimed that some hospitals affiliated to Fudan University had already implemented preventive measures against the disease.In response, the platform contacted the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, which firmly denied that any monkeypox cases had been reported in Shanghai over recent days.Zhongshan Hospital, a grade-A comprehensive hospital in Shanghai affiliated to Fudan University, also stated they have not treated any monkeypox cases recently. Adding that fever clinic medical staff are wearing N95 masks and protective suits as preventive measures which have been in place since COVID cases were reported in 2020, and not a result of recent adjustment.Another major hospital affiliated to the university, Huashan Hospital, said the chat record "could be a rumor" as they have found no instance of the virus being transmitted in the hospital. Medical staff there added that the general symptoms of monkeypox include fever and rash, and that there is no need to be overly concerned about the virus.On May 11 this year, the World Health Organization declared that monkeypox outbreak no longer constitutes a "public health emergency of international concern."Li Dongzeng, chief physician at Beijing YouAn Hospital's infectious disease department, noted that most cases of monkeypox are mild or moderate and are resolved by the body. Currently, the focus of treatment is on implementing protective isolation measures and providing symptomatic care.Some medical experts have also pointed out that the monkeypox virus primarily enters the human body through damaged skin and mucous membranes. As ordinary individuals have minimal opportunities for this type of exposure, there is no need to be overly concerned.Global Times