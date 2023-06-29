Mongolian journalists visiting Chinese e-commerce service provider anticipate enhanced cooperation between the two countries

Mongolian reporter Otgontuya from Bolod.mn introduces Chinese e-commerce service provider Shanghai Buy Quickly BMax Technology Services Group Co., Ltd to people in Mongolia on June 27, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

A wall adorned with more than 120 logos of international and domestic brands caught the attention of a group of Mongolian journalists on Tuesday. The visit to Shanghai Buy Quickly BMax Technology Services Group Co., Ltd was part of their joint interview event in Shanghai, allowing them to explore one of China's most flourishing industries in recent years, particularly livestream commerce. Over 30 journalists from Mongolia took part in the visit.As a third-party service provider to both domestic and international brands since 2010, the company has been providing one-stop service covering all aspects of operating a brand in e-commerce from marketing to the sale of products.According to Li Yi, head of public relations of Buy Quickly company, the successful operation of a brand in e-commerce usually needs a cooperation of a team with expertise in different areas from marketing, IT service, live streaming hosts, warehousing and logistics."Despite that our company is barely known to consumers, almost every brand knows us, since these brands' online stores and broadcasting rooms on e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD or Douyin are actually operated by our company," Li said.Set up in the company's headquarters building, the live studios where livestreaming hosts introduce and sell products from various brands strongly impressed the Mongolian journalists. Serving as an incubator for new livestreaming hosts, the company provides training and other opportunities for hosts to participate in live commerce.Solongo, a reporter from Mongolia's Malchin TV, told the Global Times that although there are also livestreamers who sell products online in Mongolia, they are usually individual sellers selling small quantity of commodities but nothing similar to the Shanghai company which operate so many brands and such large quantities of goods.B. Unirtogtoh, a reporter from Dardas.mn in Mongolia, said that she pays attention to the development of e-commerce and online shopping every time she visits China, since the biggest opportunity to keep pace with the world is e-commerce."We hope that China and Mongolia can make greater progress in figuring out how the consumers from both countries can obtain products that they like and trust," she said.Jointly hosted by the All-China Journalists Association and the Mongolian Association of Journalists, the joint interview event, which was themed "Meeting China, Meeting the New Era" involving over 40 reporters from over 20 mainstream and state-owned media outlets from Mongolia and China kicked off in Hohhot city in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday evening and will run through this week. The group of reporters will visit cities including Shanghai, Suzhou, Nantong, Qidong and Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province.As the first stop in the joint interview event, Shanghai showcased Chinese-style modernization in high-quality development, scientific and technological innovation, environmental protection and urban governance.