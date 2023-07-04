Mongolian journalists praise China’s rapid development, environmental protection and traditional culture

A joint interview event involving over 40 reporters from Mongolia and China visit the Zhonghua Gate in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province on July 1, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

A joint interview event themed “Meeting China, Meeting New Era” involving over 40 reporters from Mongolia and China concluded in Hohhot city in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, with the Mongolian media professionals praising China’s rapid development, people oriented urban planning and governance as well as environmental protection and preservation of traditional culture.The journalists visited nearly 30 sites in Shanghai, and the cities in East China’s Jiangsu Province including Suzhou, Nantong, Qidong and Nanjing during the eight-day event jointly hosted by the All-China Journalists Association and the Union of Mongolian Journalists. It was organized by the Information Office of the People’s Government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and co-organized by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province and Inner Mongolia Daily.During the visit, members of the Mongolian media delegation spoke highly of the vivid experience of Chinese modernization.“Through this event, we had a fruitful experience which not only broadened our horizons but also allowed us to witness and personally experience China’s rapid development. The journalists from the Mongolian delegation will objectively, promptly and effectively convey the information to our domestic audience, enabling more Mongolian people to understand and learn about China’s current development situation,” according to Bayaraa Uuganbayar, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Union of Mongolian Journalists.In Shanghai, the reporters were deeply impressed by a series of China-made surgery robots developed by the MicroPort Scientific Corporation, the first stop of their visit. T. Altanzagas, a reporter from ubn.mn who was visiting China for the first time, said that the company’s remote-control surgery robot attracted him since herdsmen living in pastoral areas in Mongolia can access timely medical service if such technologies and devices are available in Mongolia.

Mongolian journalists visit medical device developer MicroPort Scientific Corporation in Shanghai on June 26, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

At the Shanghai Westwell Technology Co, a Chinese developer of unmanned trucks used at trading ports, Mongolian journalists were introduced to a type of new-energy unmanned container carriers named Q-Chassis and were informed that three rollouts of 23 such container carriers have been provided to Ceke Port, the third-largest land port in Inner Mongolia and a major port for coal imports from Mongolia. With these container carriers, the Ceke Port has initiated a new model of cross-border transportation with automatic guided vehicles (AGV), further improving the efficiency of port clearance.At the Lüsi Port area in Qidong, the Mongolian journalists were amazed at China’s port construction development. “Mongolia is a landlocked country, so I have always been interested in the development of ports. I am very happy to come to Lüsi Port to know more about the development of China’s ports,” Azasaihan, journalist from ergelt.mn said.“I was overwhelmed by the construction of the port, which is not only very large and well planned, but also can accommodate so many containers,” D. Myagmarjargal, general editor from unuudur.mn said.

A joint interview event involving over 40 reporters from Mongolia and China visit Lüsi Port area in Qidong in East China’s Jiangsu Province on June 30, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

The visiting group of journalists visited Suzhou in East China’s Jiangsu Province as their first stop in the province where they were introduced to the internet of vehicles (IoV) in the demonstration zone, the planning of Suzhou Industrial Park and the National Center of Technology Innovation for Biopharmaceuticals.“I believe Mongolian people will particularly pay attention to the successful examples in the aspects of technology, electronics, unmanned driving and remote surgery, with the hope to keep up with the development of the world in the globalization,” said Tsoijil, a journalist from sonin.mn, who noted that when he visited China in 2019, the whole society were implementing and publicizing the battle against poverty, whereas in 2023 the whole society is developing in the fields of artificial intelligence and future technology, which well depicts the speed and goals of China’s development.Apart from the high-tech applications in terms of medical and industrial aspects, the Mongolian journalists also witnessed the technology-supported human-centric management and environmental protection which is at the heart of China’s livable cities.At Wuliqiao community in Huangpu district in Shanghai, the reporters visited a neighborhood with elevators installed to old multistory dwelling, a move to provide convenience to the elderly.“In Mongolia, we also have some old communities without elevators installed where live the elderly, the disabled and children. I have never heard of elevators installed outside a residential building before, so this project should become a priority for Mongolia,” T. Altanzagas said.The Mongolian journalists were also introduced to the practice of garbage classification in Shanghai, visited the ecological and environmental protection demonstration site of the Riverside area in Wushan in Nantong, and visited the Yangtze River Innovation Center for Ecological Civilization in Nanjing.The large sum of investment into the maintenance of ecological balance by the government and the support and cooperative attitude from the citizens set an example for environmental protection, Ganchimeg, journalist and CEO of Gtime.mn said.The Mongolian journalists also visited several historical sites and cultural museums such as Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, a classical garden typical to the southern area of the Yangtze River, the Suzhou Imperial Bricks Museum, where presents the history and culture behind imperial kiln bricks fired for the construction of Beijing’s Forbidden City, the Nantong Museum, the earliest public museum in China and the birthplace of Chinese museums, experienced creating woodcut art at the Qidong Printmaking Institute, and appreciated the exquisite fabric art at the Qidong Blue Calico Art Museum. They also visited the Zhonghua Gate, a large castle-style gate among other inner city gates in Nanjing that were built during the Ming Dynasty (1368—1644).

A Mongolian journalist tries printmaking at the Qidong Printmaking Institute on June 30, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT

In order to enjoy an immersive experience of traditional Chinese culture, Mongolian journalist Otgontuya even tried on a Chinese traditional costume and walked in the classical garden in Suzhou.The Mongolian journalists were completely taken aback by the perfect combination of the advanced civilization and traditional culture that has been presented in the Chinese cities.“Initially, we saw robots and autonomous vehicles utilizing new technologies, but when we arrived in Suzhou, we were taken back to the forest parks and ancient culture. I was amazed and deeply impressed by the preserved ancient cultural heritage. Overall, everything I saw was unfamiliar and admirable. It was fascinating to witness how emerging technologies were combined with ancient culture,” B. Monhdol, president of the Mongolian Network Development Alliance said.

Mongolian journalists pose and take photos at the Zhonghua Gate in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province on July 1, 2023. Photo: Du Qiongfang/GT