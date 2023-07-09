Colombian ambassador hails China as a model for global climate change governance

Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cárdenas Photo: Xie Wenting/GT

China has become a model for the world in climate change governance and Chinese companies operating in Colombia have done a great job in environmental protection, Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cárdenas told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Saturday.He emphasized that China's achievements in clean energy development, greenhouse gas emission control, and other areas make it an exemplary model for the world to learn from and exchange experiences with.Cabrera made the remarks while attending the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 in Guiyang, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. The forum, convened on Saturday and Sunday, aims to provide a platform for dialogue, extensive exchanges of ideas, and the generation of valuable insights to contribute to ecological civilization construction and international cooperation for sustainable global development.The Colombian diplomat hailed China's remarkable progress in its economic and social development, particularly in charting a path toward sustainable development. This achievement holds significant lessons for countries worldwide.He noted that the world is currently facing major challenges such as extreme climate events and ecological imbalances, making China's participation in global climate change governance crucial."With its vast land area and population, China's efforts carry tremendous importance and responsibility," he said.This is the second time that Cabrera has visited Guizhou since taking office as Colombian ambassador to China. He said he was deeply impressed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Guizhou has successfully turned theory into reality, especially in sustainable development, clean energy, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.He told the Global Times that his country has a long history of cooperating with China. Ecological preservation is an important aspect of this cooperation. He has also met with many representatives of Chinese companies to push forward further cooperation.According to him, with over 80 Chinese companies investing and operating in Colombia, China has become the country's second-largest trading partner and a significant investor.Despite some media outlets smearing China's efforts and accusing Chinese companies of causing environmental damage, Ambassador Cabrera emphasized the positive relationship between Chinese enterprises and local communities in Colombia, noting their strong commitment to environmental protection."Chinese companies have done a great job in environmental protection in Colombia. They care about ecological preservation and they have a harmonious relationship with local communities," he told the Global Times.During the forum, Guizhou and the Colombian province of Narino signed an agreement of intent for friendly provincial relations.According to the agreement, Guizhou and Narino will promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, particularly in key areas such as green development and the digital economy. The agreement aims to facilitate cooperation at the local government level and ensure the implementation of collaborative initiatives.Cabrera pointed out that the signing of the agreement can be a starting point to connect more provinces in Colombia and China so they can learn from each other in ecological governance and other aspects. He also aims to establish a mechanism for more local governments in Colombia and local governments in China to establish cooperation to jointly promote the governance of ecological civilization.Colombia is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, with over 300 ecosystems and access to two oceans. One of the top 15 countries in terms of forest cover, Colombia possesses a national protected area system consisting of 1,327 protected areas, covering 15.2 percent of its territory, introduced the diplomat.