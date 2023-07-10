China implements ban on imports of hogs and relevant products from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia due to swine risks

Pigs are seen during a junior swine show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Photo: Xinhua

China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs co-issued documents on Monday to ban the import of hogs and relevant products from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Croatia. This action aims to prevent the risks of African swine fever.According to the GAC, BiH reported an African swine fever case to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on June 22. The case was discovered on June 21 in a farm located in the northern part of the country.Similarly, Croatia reported two cases of African swine fever to the WOAH on June 27. These cases were identified in farms within the Vukovarsko-Srijemska County on June 23.To ensure the safety of the domestic animal husbandry industry, the GAC implemented a ban on the import of hogs, wild boars, and related products from these two countries to China, effective from July 6.In compliance with relevant quarantine regulations and laws, any imported hogs and relevant products from these two countries that are discovered will be either returned or disposed of under the supervision of customs officers.