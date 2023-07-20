Venezuela joins China-led space program

The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 8, 2022.(Photo: Xinhua)

“Venezuela is going to the Moon!” Gabriela Jimenez, Venezuela’s vice president and minister of science and technology, wrote with great excitement in a twitter post on Tuesday after she signed a joint statement on the China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) with Zhang Kejian, administrator of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Monday via video link.According to Jimenez, Venezuela has become the first country in Latin America to join the project.According to the CNSA official release, the joint statement says the two sides will engage in extensive and in-depth cooperation in the areas of ILRS demonstration, engineering implementation, operation and application, including jointly demonstrating scientific goals, joint design, instrument development, scientific instrument deployment, scientific and technological experiments, data sharing and analysis, education and training.China and Venezuela have a long history of cooperation in the aerospace field and have achieved remarkable results. The signing of this joint statement marks a new step in the cooperation between the two countries and has significant implications for promoting scientific and technological progress as well as economic and social development, read the statement.