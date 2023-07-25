Culture Beat: Rémy Aron's works displayed in Beijing

Photo: Courtesy of National Academy of Painting of China

Rémy Aron (born in 1952), a French painter, graduate of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, research fellow of the National Academy of Painting of China and president of the French Association of Arts, has brought his newest solo exhibition to Beijing.Fred Dervin, a professor from University of Helsinki, Finland, proposed that the exhibition, which runs until August 13, should be understood through the motif and metaphor of a labyrinth. It is not easy to navigate Aron's tortuous labyrinth, despite a misleading impression of familiarity and repetition in his painting.The aesthetic motif and metaphor of the labyrinth have often been used across eras and continents to help people question their existence, identities and relationships with others. The artist projects us forward while reminding us of the influence of the past and of what is coming. He does not suggest one single path to take. Each painting represents a kind of parenthesis in the labyrinth of life and asks us to concentrate, starting from the familiar to de-familiarize ourselves and vice versa. Put together, Aron's works will give you some clues to move forward or backward in the labyrinths of life that you have to cross day after day.