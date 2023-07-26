ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: 'Art 3.0' exhibition ongoing at NAMOC
By Global Times Published: Jul 26, 2023 11:44 PM
Visitors explore the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

Visitors explore the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China


The highly anticipated Art 3.0 - ­Yi Shan's Solo Exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC). Organized by several art institutions, it aims to showcase the innovative achievements of Yi Shan in the field of digital art. 

It features over 100 representative works highlighting the theme of the Art 3.0 era, focusing on the activation of traditional art, expansion of digital art and exploration of generative art.

Distinguished guests attending the exhibition include prominent figures from the art world and cultural institutions. The curator, Sun Zhenhua, praised Yi Shan for his unique approach, his creativity in form, thought and technology, as well as the influence of his life experiences and learning abilities.

The exhibition includes three sections: Activation of Traditional Art, Expansion of Digital Art, and Exploration of Generative Art. It showcases Yi Shan's expertise in blending art with technology, utilizing AI in various artistic forms, and challenging traditional perceptions.
