Culture Beat: 'Art 3.0' exhibition ongoing at NAMOC

Visitors explore the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

The highly anticipated Art 3.0 - ­Yi Shan's Solo Exhibition opened at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC). Organized by several art institutions, it aims to showcase the innovative achievements of Yi Shan in the field of digital art.It features over 100 representative works highlighting the theme of the Art 3.0 era, focusing on the activation of traditional art, expansion of digital art and exploration of generative art.Distinguished guests attending the exhibition include prominent figures from the art world and cultural institutions. The curator, Sun Zhenhua, praised Yi Shan for his unique approach, his creativity in form, thought and technology, as well as the influence of his life experiences and learning abilities.The exhibition includes three sections: Activation of Traditional Art, Expansion of Digital Art, and Exploration of Generative Art. It showcases Yi Shan's expertise in blending art with technology, utilizing AI in various artistic forms, and challenging traditional perceptions.