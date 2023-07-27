China raises emergency response to Level-I; cities suspend classes, flights, business as typhoon Doksuri approaches

A tourist attraction is temporarily closed in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province due to the impact of Doksuri on July 26, 2023. Photo: VCG
At least four cities in East China's Fujian Province and South China's Guangdong Province will suspend classes, production, and business activities from Thursday as the super typhoon Doksuri approaches.
The China Meteorological Administration on Thursday lifted the emergency response for typhoons to Level-I, the highest level, as Doksuri intensified to a super typhoon in the afternoon.
Fujian on Thursday raised the emergency response for typhoon to Level-I and lifted the warning for typhoon and rainstorms to Level-I as well, as Doksuri is predicted to become the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the coastal areas of Fujian on Friday morning.
The National Meteorological Center maintained a red alert for typhoon, the highest level, at 10 am on Thursday, as the fifth typhoon of the year Doksuri
is predicted to move to the northwest at a speed of about 10 to 15 kilometers per hour, gradually approaching the coastal areas in Fujian and Guangdong, with an increasing intensity.
It is possible that the maximum wind close to the Doksuri's eye will be level 14 to 16 (strong typhoon or super typhoon level), at the speed of 45 meters to 52 meters per second, from Friday morning when Doksuri makes landfall in Fujian, according to Fujian authorities on Thursday morning.
Multiple regions along the coastal areas have strengthened disaster prevention measures against the approaching typhoon including suspending schools, transportation and closing scenic spots temporarily. In Quanzhou of Fujian province, local authorities have moved to suspend classes, work, and business activities from 6 pm Thursday to Saturday.
All coastal ports, ferries, tourist attractions and all construction sites will be suspended. Large-scale outdoor activities and all kinds of schools, training institutions, summer camps and other classes will be called off as well, according to local authorities. The public transport in Quanzhou will be suspended.
Quanzhou Jinjiang International Airport launched a Level-I emergency response for flood control and disaster relief on Thursday due to the impact of Doksuri. All inbound and outbound passenger flights will be cancelled after 2 pm on Thursday, and some flights will be cancelled on Friday, the airport said.
The city of Zhangzhou in Fujian also issued a similar notice that all the classes, production and business will be suspended from 12 pm Thursday to 12 pm Saturday, and local officials advised residents not to go out when the typhoon makes landfall.
The rescue and disaster relief departments are required to be fully prepared for disaster relief, such as the supply of water, power and gas, transportation, communications, civil affairs, medical and epidemic prevention.
The city of Xiamen in Fujian Province will also suspend classes, production and other business operations starting from 3 pm on Thursday.
Shantou in Guangdong Province also raised the emergency response to Level-I for typhoon since 1 pm on Thursday and will suspend all classes, production and business activities due to the impact of Doksuri, Shantou authorities said on Thursday.
Along with the suspension of classes and business activities, multiple rail services have also been cancelled across the Yangtze River Delta region starting from Thursday.
China's Ministry of Natural Resources issued a newly revised emergency response to Level-II for marine disasters at 8 am on Thursday. The National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center continued to give a red warning for ocean waves at 4 pm on Thursday.
The coastal departments of East China's Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong have implemented measures to organize ships to minimize damage. Zhejiang authorities also initiated Level IV emergency response for geological disasters at 10 am on Thursday.
China has a four-tier emergency response system for meteorological disasters, with Level I being the most severe. Under the four-tier severe weather warning system, red is the most serious level, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Doksuri has affected nearly over 328,000 people across the Philippines, with around 20,000 in over 300 temporary shelters, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday. The death toll in heavy rains, floods and other disasters triggered by Doksuri reached five in the Philippines, said Xinhua, citing data from the Philippines' national disaster agency.