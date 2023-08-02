China faces high risk of flooding, multiple typhoons in August

Water levels rise quickly on August 1, 2023 at Shougang Bridge over the Yongding River, fl ooding part of the Winter Olympic park, in Beijing’s Shijingshan district. In the background is the Shougang Ski Jump Platform, a venue for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Multiple parts of northern and southern China will face high risk of flooding in August as two or three typhoons will make landfall or influence weather systems across the country, Chinese authorities announced.The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri have lashed the Chinese capital Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province from Saturday causing extensive flooding, leading to the loss of at least 20 lives as of Tuesday. In Beijing, 11 were killed, including two who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the rainstorms and flooding, and another 13 were missing as of Tuesday Evening.According to a joint conclusion issued by the National Commission for Disaster Reduction under the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and other related departments, the northern parts of the Yangtze River will probably suffer from periodic high temperatures and drought, parts of Fujian, Hubei, Chongqing and Sichuan provinces will face high risk of geological disasters and some parts of the southwestern parts of the country and Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are at high risk of experiencing forest fires.In terms of the flooding, areas including the eastern part of North China, Northeast China, the western and southern parts of South China and the southern part of China’s southwestern regions will likely witness above average rainfall, with higher risk of natural disasters such as mountain flooding, urban waterlogging, farmland waterlogging, wind or hail.The upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake, the upper reaches of the Yellow River and Songhua River may suffer from flooding above designated warning levels. While the regional storms and floods may hit waterways across Huaihe, Taihu Lake, the Zhujiang River, and the rivers on Hainan Island.In terms of the risk of typhoons, there will be four to six typhoons in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea, fewer than normally expected for this time of year. Two to three typhoons will make landfall or influence weather systems across China.The typhoons are forecast to mainly move northwestward and northward, as well as swerve offshore, which will mainly affect the coastal areas of East and South China.Officials expect that four heatwaves will hit southern areas of North China, the middle and northern parts of East China, the middle and northern parts of Central China, and the eastern part of China’s southwestern region in August.The northern parts of the regions south of the Yangtze River will experience less rain and face higher temperatures, with risks of periodic drought.Authorities noted that China is facing a crucial summer peak for electricity consumption, peak power has already recorded three historic highs, while the peak electricity demand has also hit new records on two occasions.The authorities also warned over geological disaster risks in areas including North China, Northeast China, southeastern part of Northwest China and East China in August due to the impact of typhoons and rainstorms.Authorities also warned of forest fires in some parts of Sichuan, Chongqing and Xinjiang.Global Times