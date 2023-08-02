Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

The water level along the Yongding River still rising on August 1, 2023 in Beijing due to the heavy rain over consecutive days caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Beijing recorded extreme rainfall of 744.8 millimeters during rainstorms between Saturday evening and Wednesday morning, making it the heaviest deluge to hit the city in 140 years, the Beijing meteorological authority announced. The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri have lashed the Chinese capital from Saturday causing extensive flooding, leading to the loss of at least 11 lives, including two who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and a further 13 who are still missing as of Tuesday Evening.At present, the earliest recorded rainfall precipitation in the Beijing was rainfall between July 23 and 29, 1883, with a recorded value of 510.3 millimeters.On July 23, 1891, Beijing recorded rainfall of 609 millimeters, which remains the highest level of precipitation ever been recorded before this week’s downpour.The last extreme rainstorm in Beijing on July 21, 2012 left 79 residents dead with rainfall exceeding 541 millimeters.Global Times