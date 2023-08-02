Chinese enterprises offer donations to help flood relief in Beijing, Hebei and Fujian

The water level of the Mentougou section of the Yongding River rises due to persistent rainfall in recent days in Mentougou district of Beijing, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

Chinese companies made donations and provided emergency aid services for disaster relief in regions including Beijing, North China's Hebei Province and East China's Fujian Province that were recently hit by a devastating typhoon and torrential rainfall which caused casualties and property losses. Chinese internet giant ByteDance said on Wednesday that it will donate 100 million yuan ($13.92 million) and provide emergency aid services to flooded regions including Beijing, Hebei, Fujian and North China's Tianjin. In the wake of the disaster, the company said that it will focus on key groups including the underaged, the elderly and the disabled, while supporting the restoration of schools and homes in the regions hit by flash floods.On the same day, Alibaba announced a 30 million yuan donation to those regions. Meanwhile, the e-commmerce platform has wasted no time to join hands with Hema Fresh and RT-Mart, a hypermarket chain headquartered in the island of Taiwan, to send the first shipment of emergency goods to regions heavily impacted by the flood on Tuesday.In addition to earlier donation of about 7 million yuan for emergency aid, Tencent said on Wednesday that it will donate another 100 million yuan to the affected regions. The company said that 267 employees have volunteered to aid emergency response efforts.Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi donated 25 million yuan for disaster relief work in Beijing and Hebei.Domestic leading electric vehicle marker Li Auto said that it has donated 20 million yuan to Beijing, which will be used for disaster relief and recovery.Following days of unrelenting heavy rain in Beijing and Hebei, 11 people were reported killed in flash flooding in Beijing as of Tuesday. The capital city has stepped up its efforts in disaster relief by employing helicopters to airdrop essential goods and evacuate stranded residents. The capital city is also collaborating with neighboring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province in flood control.