60-year-old man from Jiangsu reaches South Pole by hiking Photo: Screenshot from Dami Video

A 60-year-old man from Changshu, East China's Jiangsu Province successfully reached the South Pole after a seven-day journey, media reported on Tuesday.The man, named Xu Zhongli, walked over 110 kilometers in seven days to reach the South Pole. Xu said that in 2021, he successfully climbed Mount Qomolangma, known in the West as Mount Everest. Afterwards, he began preparing for the Antarctic trip by increasing his exercise routine. He joggles 10 kilometers a day and often visited gym or went swimming. "I exercise every day," he said.In November 2023, Xu started his journey from 89 degrees south latitude, planning to reach the South Pole in seven days. Starting from the third day, his feet were covered in blisters. Xu's teammates advised him to stop, but he didn't give up and sang songs to encourage himself to continue despite the pain. Xu arrived at the South Pole on December 14, 2023, feeling extremely excited, and made a video clip of his adventure.Xu said that in the next two years, he plans to go to the North Pole as well. "I want to challenge myself, and continue to explore the world while enjoying my life," he said. Netizens praised the man's courage and said they were inspired to venture for things they had never done before and push their own limits.Global Times