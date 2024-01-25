Penguins walk outside after snowfall in East China's Taizhou Photo: Screenshot from Tieji Video

Adorable penguins attracted the attention of locals in front of an aquarium on Monday in Taizhou city, East China's Zhejiang Province, according to media reports.Due to the low temperature and heavy snowfall in the city, the ground was covered in snow, creating a suitable environment for penguins to move around. Therefore, the staff of Taizhou Ocean World divided the eight penguins in the aquarium into two groups and took them for a walk on the streets of Taizhou.Chen Jun, the manager of the customer service department of the aquarium, said that it was very rare to see snowfall in Taizhou. "The penguins arrived in Taizhou in 2014 and have never seen snow before. It is the first time in 10 years that they have had the opportunity to leave the aquarium," Chen said.Netizens enthusiastically discussed the penguins walking outside in the comment section, with some saying that they could feel the penguins' happiness, and others saying that the penguins are too cute and they want to see them in person.Global Times