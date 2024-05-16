China achieves localization of core high-density connectivity module for quantum computing

The high-density microwave connectivity module
China has realized domestic production of a core component for the nation's self-developed quantum computer named "Origin Wukong
," breaking foreign monopoly and further cementing China's leading position in global quantum computing research and development.
The high-density microwave connectivity module, the core component, is used for data transmission between quantum chips and external receiving devices in an extremely low-temperature environment of -273.12 C or even lower.
However, a vital wire of the module was once monopolized by Japan, resulting in high purchase costs.
The domestically-made module can provide a stable transmission channel of microwave signal for 100+ quantum chip in extremely low temperature, according to the official social media account of Origin Quantum, the developer of "Origin Wukong
", noting that the module enables the quantum chip to exert a more powerful computing capability and effectivity.
Currently, China's Origin Wukong
quantum computer, equipped with domestically-made microwave connectivity module, has completed more than 183,000 quantum computing missions for about 8.58 times requests from 120 countries all over the world, said the Origin Quantum.Origin Wukong
is the third-generation superconducting quantum computer launched in January this year. It was based on China's first quantum chip production line, first quantum computer operating system, and first quantum computing measurement and control system. It also marked China's first realization of automated batch testing of quantum chips.
China has established a homegrown and independent industry chain for superconducting quantum computing, and it's one of the very few countries that can independently produce quantum computers, which are believed to be critical for future economic development, industry observers noted.
Global Times