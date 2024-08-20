China’s poverty reduction experience can inspire Thailand

The Chaoyang District Central Business District in Beijing, China (left) and the Bhumibol Bridge in Thailand (right). Photos: VCG

When attending a press conference on Sunday, Thailand's new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was sworn in that day, emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong and enduring relationship between Thailand and China. "We hope to do more with China," she noted. With China and Thailand mutually exempting visas and Thailand applying to join BRICS, cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen. Global Times () reporter Qian Jiayin interviewed Korn Dabbaransi (), former deputy prime minister of Thailand and current president of the Thai-Chinese Friendship Association, to discuss what the driving force behind China-Thailand friendly relations is and what positive impacts cooperation between the two countries can bring.Friendly exchanges between China and Thailand began over 1,000 years ago. Back then, the Tai Lue people from Sipsongpanna (now Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province) migrated by the Mekong River to a place now known as Chiang Rai next to Chiang Mai. After 300 years in Chiang Rai, they moved to establish the Kingdom of Thailand in Sukhothai, then on to Ayutthaya, Thonburi and eventually Bangkok. The Kingdom of Thailand was established in Sukhothai over 780 years ago. Since then, ethnic Chinese people have been living in Thailand and intermarrying with the locals. Due to this history, Thai and Chinese still have this deep sense of being one family.In 1975, during my first visit to China, I was a member of the first government delegation from Thailand to China as a secretary to the foreign minister. This visit gave me the opportunity to look around the city of Beijing, and study the culture, the government and the economy of China for the first time in my life. In the past 49 years and 159 visits to China, I have accumulated so many personal meetings with leaders of the Chinese government.From my own personal observation, the most important turning point of China was in 1978. That was when Deng Xiaoping announced the new national policy. The private sector was allowed to establish itself in the business sector. Also, foreign investors and foreign technology were welcome in China. After reform and opening-up was declared, the economy and GDP of China surged like never before.Shenzhen is an example that I have witnessed. I was invited to visit Shenzhen in 1978. There was no airport in Shenzhen then, and we had to go by train from Guangzhou. I still remember that Shenzhen was completely empty. We were asking ourselves: Why did the Chinese leader want us to come to Shenzhen? Finally, 40 years later I found the answer.After Deng, the Chinese leaders also adhered to the policy of reform and opening-up. This also helped China implement poverty alleviation plans. When President Xi Jinping invited friends from around the world to attend the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing in 2021, he proudly announced the success of the poverty alleviation program in China.I have to admit that, as a Thai, the successful poverty alleviation experience in China is worth learning from, and can inspire us all.I'm very happy because the mutual visa-free policy can further strengthen the friendly relationship between both sides. It has become so natural for the people of our two countries to capitalize on the visa-free opportunity to enhance trade and travel traffic. Exchange programs on culture and education have dramatically increased in both quality and quantity.The visa-free status has also helped Thailand's economy. This agreement allows Chinese tourists to come to Thailand in a more convenient manner. For China, this policy will also encourage Thai tourists to visit China and increase China's tourism and related industry revenue. Trade and investment statistics between China and Thailand will also experience an upsurge.For Thailand, peace must come first before we can move on to other agendas. One can never reach prosperity unless your country is at peace. Within the family of BRICS, peace seems to be the common platform for all BRICS members, especially China. This coincides with Thai policy.I have to emphasize, within the BRICS group, China is closest to us geographically. Some of the concepts proposed by China in its development are quite in line with the policy of Thailand. Especially since China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), it has become clear to me what China was trying to say to the world. The BRI is a Belt of Peace and a Road of Prosperity. And that's why we believe that once we join BRICS, and become a member, it will be mutually beneficial for BRICS and Thailand.Thailand's application to join the BRICS family will clearly show our ASEAN neighbors that Thailand simply seeks to be a part of a peaceful group of nations. I also heard that other members of ASEAN are also moving in the same direction as Thailand.Thailand is a small, developing country. We still need time to raise our economic standards for the well-being of our people. In Thailand, we see that in order for our country to have a bright future in the international arena, we need to have friendly cooperation with our friends in the international network. And as I said earlier, there must be peace first before we can achieve any kind of economic prosperity.The countries in ASEAN have been working together on this friendly and peaceful cooperation since 1967. I have attended ASEAN meetings many times, representing my country. The harmony of the meetings has always been very friendly, cooperative and constructive. I believe the friendly harmony of ASEAN would blend well into the BRICS family. After all, peace is the key factor that holds all of us together. Furthermore, I see this peaceful harmony of ASEAN and BRICS families will send a loud and clear message to the rest of the world.