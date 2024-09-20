Chinese FM mourns passing of Japanese boy, stressing the stabbing incident is an individual case

Photo: fmprc.gov.cn





A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday mourned the passing of a boy, a Japanese national, who was stabbed in Shenzhen on Wednesday. The spokesperson stressed that the Chinese government never allows any illegal or violent activities and will conduct investigation into the case and bring the criminal to justice.



"We regret and are saddened by this tragic incident," Lin Jian, the spokesperson of the Ministry, said at Thursday's press briefing. "We mourn for the passing of the boy and our hearts go out to his family."



Lin said the boy is a Japanese national, and his father and mother are Japanese citizen and Chinese citizen respectively.



After the attack, the boy was immediately sent to hospital, and Guangdong Province sent medical experts to rescue him with all-out efforts. The Chinese side will also provide necessary assistance to his family in handling related matters, Lin said.



The case is still under investigation and relevant authorities of China will handle it in accordance with law.





Responding to a question raised by media about the incident in June this year, when a preschool-age Japanese boy was targeted in a knife attack in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, Lin said the Shenzhen case is also an individual case, and similar cases may happen in any country.



"China upholds the rule of law. The Chinese government never allows any illegal or violent activities and will conduct investigation into the case and bring the criminal to justice in accordance with law. China has and will continue taking effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners in China," Lin said.





Lin added that China and Japan are in communication over the stabbing case. The spokesperson said individual cases will not affect the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.



Lin stressed that China always welcome people from all countries, including Japan, to travel, study, do business and live in China, and will continue taking effective measures to protect the safety of foreigners in China.



The boy who lost his life in the tragic incident is a 10-year-old student from the Shenzhen Japanese School. He was stabbed by a man about 200 meters away from the school on Wednesday morning. The boy was sent to the hospital immediately, and the attacker was apprehended at the scene.



Global Times

