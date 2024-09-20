Japanese student stabbed near his school in Shenzhen has sadly died; police brief the case: local media

Photo:GT







The attacker who stabbed a student from a Japanese school in Shenzhen was found to have a criminal record. The investigation of the stabbing incident revealed that it was an isolated case, and further investigation is ongoing, Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported on Friday.At 7:55 on Wednesday morning, a 10-year-old student from the Shenzhen Japanese School was stabbed by a suspect surnamed Zhong. After the incident, Shenzhen police quickly responded and arrested Zhong at the scene. The injured student was immediately sent to a nearby hospital at 8:15 am and a medical response team was swiftly formed with provincial medical specialists coming in to assist."The ambulance arrived at 8:05 am, and medical personnel immediately implemented several emergency rescue measures," said Ma Xiaopeng, head of the medical response team and head of Shenzhen Children's Hospital."After restoring the heartbeat, the patient was taken to the operating room. Despite the efforts of multiple experts, the victim succumbed to injuries at 1:36 am on September 19," Ma said.Throughout the process, the expert team maintained close contact with the victim's family, promptly updating them on the patient's condition and emergency measures, according to Ma.According to Shenzhen police, the attacker surnamed Zhong, a 44-year-old man with no fixed occupation, was found to have been placed under bail pending trial by Dongguan police for allegedly damaging public telecommunications facilities. In 2019, he was detained by Shenzhen police for disturbing public order by fabricating facts.Zhong confessed to the knife attack on the student. The investigation revealed that this was an individual incident, and Zhong acted alone. He was detained by the police on the day of the incident and the case is still under further investigation, Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported, citing Shenzhen police.After the incident, the education departments at both the city and district levels in Shenzhen immediately activated an emergency response mechanism. The Nanshan district education bureau has formed a specialized psychological counseling team to provide psychological support and emotional guidance to the school's students, Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported.Officials from related departments of Shenzhen expressed deep sorrow and regret over this tragic incident, offering heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased student and vowing to investigate the truth of the matter quickly and punish the perpetrator severely according to law, the newspaper reported.Currently, public security and educational departments in Shenzhen have strengthened security measures, enhanced protection around schools and public places, and started to guide schools on safety precautions. Shenzhen has long been committed to creating a sound legal and security environment, providing a law-abiding, international, and convenient living and working environment for foreign nationals in the city, and will continue to take effective measures to ensure the safety and legitimate rights of everyone, including foreigners, according to the newspaper.Shenzhen Special Zone Daily reported that on Thursday evening, citizens of Shenzhen spontaneously gathered at the site of the incident to lay flowers. Some expressed anger and condemnation toward the act of violence, stating "the perpetrator is utterly despicable." Others commented, "Regardless of the child's nationality, since they live and study in Shenzhen, they are a child of Shenzhen."Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference on Thursday that "We regret and are saddened by this tragic incident. We mourn for the passing of the boy and our hearts go out to his family.""China upholds the rule of law. The Chinese government never allows any illegal or violent activities and will conduct investigation into the case and bring the criminal to justice in accordance with law. China has and will continue taking effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners in China," Lin said.Global Times