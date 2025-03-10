Two sessions showcase China's confidence, vitality

The open delegation meeting of the Sichuan delegation to the third session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held on March 7, 2025, in Beijing, with journalists conducting on-site interviews and coverage. Photo: VCG

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, wrapped up on Monday. The third session of the 14th National People's Congress will conclude on Tuesday.During the two sessions, open meetings have allowed journalists to observe and report on discussions during delegate meetings. They also featured post-meeting press conferences where NPC deputies address media inquiries, embodying the transparency of China's legislative process.According to Xinhua, some meetings attracted over 260 reporters from more than 100 media outlets, with the total number of journalists attending open sessions surpassing 3,000.Some sessions extended their schedules to accommodate additional interviews, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.At the five open sessions attended by Global Times reporters, media areas were packed well before the meetings began, with journalists setting up equipment hours in advance. Some delegations even added extra seats and arranged follow-up interviews to meet the high demand.Amid US-China tensions and global economic uncertainties, a Bloomberg reporter asked about Shanghai's challenges and opportunities in building its "Five Centers." In response, Gong Zheng, NPC deputy and mayor of Shanghai, highlighted the city's record-breaking 50 millionth container handled at Yangshan Port in December 2024, marking 15 consecutive years as the world's top container port. This achievement, he explained, demonstrates why Shanghai sees "more opportunities than challenges," with the confidence, momentum, and advantages to advance its "Five Centers" initiative.When asked by an overseas journalist about the driving force behind Shanghai's years-long efforts to improve its business environment, the Shanghai NPC deputies responded with facts and data, emphasizing that "the impressive results themselves are the motivation for Shanghai to continuously refine its business climate.""Transparent," "substantive," and "confident" were recurring impressions among journalists that the Global Times spoke to. One foreign correspondent noted that these sessions provided a deeper understanding of China's whole-process people's democracy.Milko Zivkovic, who works for North Macedonia based daily newspaper Nova Makedonija, came to China for the first time to cover the two sessions. He was impressed by the process of organizing conferences of such a scale, with everything conducted in an orderly way. People's openness and the smooth sharing of information also went beyond his expectations. "The process has deepened my understanding of China's democracy."At the Hunan delegation meeting, the media seating was placed at the center of the venue, surrounded by three tiers of delegates - a symbolic arrangement that underscored the province's openness.Shen Xiaoming, Party chief of Hunan, extended an invitation to global talent to join the provincial capital Changsha's efforts to become a "global R&D hub," fostering an atmosphere of confidence and sincerity.Along the pathway to the Sichuan delegation's open meeting, panda plush toys, figurines and posters of animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 - Sichuan's cultural icons - drew the attention of global journalists, naturally steering conversations toward these highlights.An Argentine journalist, who had recently watched Ne Zha 2, inquired about its release in South America. Chen Guanghao, director of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, gave assurances that the film's producers are actively working to bring it to Argentine theaters, inviting the journalist to share the film's cultural charm with friends and family.By engaging with media, Chinese delegates have demonstrated their readiness to showcase the nation's achievements, challenges and future aspirations, offering the world a clearer understanding of China's democratic practices.