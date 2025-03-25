Chinese FM urges some in the Philippines to stop serving as other countries’ mouthpiece in response to inquiry on Philippines-US military co-op

Guo Jiakun



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Tuesday that on the military cooperation between the Philippines and the US, China made clear its position more than once. Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm their interest, still less threaten regional peace or escalate tensions in the region.



Guo made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding reports that the Philippine Ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez, stated that the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit the Philippines on March 28 to 29. During the visit, Secretary Hegseth is expected to meet with the Philippine President and Secretary of Defense. This visit underscores the solid alliance between the Philippines and the US, and highlights Philippines' role in US defense strategy. He noted that the Philippines seeks to benefit from its allies, including the US, Japan, and Australia, particularly in modernizing its military capabilities, so as to be better prepared should there be conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.



Guo said facts have repeatedly proven that nothing good could come out of opening the door to a predator. Those who willingly serve as chess pieces will be deserted in the end.



Our message to some in the Philippines: stop serving as other countries' mouthpiece and no more stunt for personal political agenda, Guo warned.



Global Times