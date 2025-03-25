CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM urges some in the Philippines to stop serving as other countries’ mouthpiece in response to inquiry on Philippines-US military co-op
By Gloabl Times Published: Mar 25, 2025 06:55 PM
Guo Jiakun

Guo Jiakun


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Tuesday that on the military cooperation between the Philippines and the US, China made clear its position more than once. Any defense or security cooperation between the Philippines and other countries should not target any third party or harm their interest, still less threaten regional peace or escalate tensions in the region.

Guo made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding reports that the Philippine Ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez, stated that the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit the Philippines on March 28 to 29. During the visit, Secretary Hegseth is expected to meet with the Philippine President and Secretary of Defense. This visit underscores the solid alliance between the Philippines and the US, and highlights Philippines' role in US defense strategy. He noted that the Philippines seeks to benefit from its allies, including the US, Japan, and Australia, particularly in modernizing its military capabilities, so as to be better prepared should there be conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region.

Guo said facts have repeatedly proven that nothing good could come out of opening the door to a predator. Those who willingly serve as chess pieces will be deserted in the end. 

Our message to some in the Philippines: stop serving as other countries' mouthpiece and no more stunt for personal political agenda, Guo warned.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
Tokyo, Manila plan to expand defense co-op; move 'essentially mutual exploitation': expert

Japan and the Philippines on Monday agreed to establish a new high-level framework to help expand defense equipment ...

Japan, Philippines eye closer security ties; two sides exploit each other, undermining regional peace: expert

Japan and the Philippines plan to establish a high-level defense consultation mechanism to expand Japan’s defense exports, Kyodo ...

PLA Eastern Theater Command delegation’s Japan visit helps reduce probability of unexpected accidents: expert

China’s Ministry of National Defense on Monday announced that a delegation of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ...