Taiwan Affairs Office: Any attempts to play the 'Taiwan card' are doomed to fail, dismissing US lawmakers' Taiwan-related Act

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Photo: Website of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

In response to a media inquiry regarding reports from Taiwan media outlets about some US lawmakers drafting a so-called "America supports Taiwan act," which proposes replacing the term "Chinese Taipei" with "Taiwan" in official communications and documents between the US side and the island, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and allows no foreign interference.

Some US politicians continue to put forward Taiwan-related proposals that contradict the US government's one-China policy and contain negative content, seeking personal political gain at the expense of China's core interests, Chen said.We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and to stop sending any wrong signals that condone and support "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Chen said. Any attempts to play the "Taiwan card" or to "use the Taiwan question to contain China" are doomed to fail, Chen noted.Global Times