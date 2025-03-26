CHINA / POLITICS
Taiwan Affairs Office: Any attempts to play the 'Taiwan card' are doomed to fail, dismissing US lawmakers' Taiwan-related Act
By Global Times Published: Mar 26, 2025 01:44 PM
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Photo: Website of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council


In response to a media inquiry regarding reports from Taiwan media outlets about some US lawmakers drafting a so-called "America supports Taiwan act," which proposes replacing the term "Chinese Taipei" with "Taiwan" in official communications and documents between the US side and the island, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair and allows no foreign interference.

Some US politicians continue to put forward Taiwan-related proposals that contradict the US government's one-China policy and contain negative content, seeking personal political gain at the expense of China's core interests, Chen said. 

We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and to stop sending any wrong signals that condone and support "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, Chen said. Any attempts to play the "Taiwan card" or to "use the Taiwan question to contain China" are doomed to fail, Chen noted.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Mainland strictly protects personal information security of Taiwan compatriots: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Mainland authorities strictly protect the personal information security of Taiwan compatriots who hold relevant certificates in accordance with ...

Taiwan affairs office responds to TSMC’s US investment push, slams DPP of ‘ruining Taiwan’

When asked to comment on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei’s announcement of increased ...