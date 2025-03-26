Former deputy head of General Administration of Customs is arrested on bribery charges

Photo: VCG

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has formally arrested Sun Yuning, former deputy head of the General Administration of Customs, on suspicion of taking bribes, it announced on Wednesday.Sun's case was first investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.The investigation found that Sun had lost his ideological commitment, strayed from his original mission, and actively resisted organizational scrutiny. He accepted gifts, cash, and travel perks that could compromise the impartiality of his duties.He used his position to benefit others in business dealings, and personnel decisions, and illegally accepted large sums of property, according to the investigation.The country's top anti-graft authority announced an investigation into Sun in September 2024.Prior to his arrest, Sun was expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office for serious violations of Party discipline and the law, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency.Global Times