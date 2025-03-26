Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, says FM on mainland influencer being forced to leave Taiwan island

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: VCG

In response to a media inquiry about an influencer from Chinese mainland who was forced to leave Taiwan island due to her remarks on national reunification by force, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday he had not noticed relevant reports.Guo Jiakun, the ministry's spokesperson, emphasized that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.Recently, the case of Liu Zhenya, a mainland influencer known as "Yaya," has sparked significant controversy.According to the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, the DPP authorities have ordered three women from Chinese mainland - all married to Taiwan island residents, including Liu - to leave the island under the pretext of advocating cross-Straits reunification by force.Liu left Taiwan on Tuesday night, the deadline she was given to leave or face deportation. Two other women from the mainland—one identified as Zhao Zhan and the other by the nickname En Qi—have been ordered to leave by March 31 or face deportation for similar remarks, the SCMP reported.