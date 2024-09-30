'Taiwan independence' a dead end; US to face consequences if insisting on supporting it by force: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and the US' insistence to support it by force will inevitably inflict harm to itself and suffer the consequences of its actions, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, after the White House announced that it has approved a military package of $567 million in defense support to Taiwan region.US President Joe Biden on Sunday approved $567 million in defense support for Taiwan, the White House said, according to Reuters.In response to US' latest move, Lin Jian, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a Monday press briefing that the US' latest arms supply to China's Taiwan region, severely violates the one China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US Joint Communiques.The US move is in fact to support and encourage Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in their stubborn pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and their provocation against the one China principle, Lin stressed.This once again proves that the greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and the most significant damage to the cross-Straits status quo come from the secessionist activities of Taiwan independence forces and the connivance and support they receive from external forces led by the US, Lin stated."Taiwan independence" is a dead end, and the US' insistence on "supporting it with force" will inevitably harm itself and face the consequences of its actions, Lin said on Monday."We urge the US side to abide by the one China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, and to stop arming Taiwan in any way," Lin said, "No matter how many weapons the US provides to Taiwan, it will not shake our firm determination to oppose 'Taiwan independence' and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."