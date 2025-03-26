FM vows to take ‘necessary measures’ to protect firms’ interests amid US blacklisting dozens of Chinese companies

AI Photo: VCG
China on Wednesday denounced the US move to add dozens of Chinese firms to its entity list
, vowing to take "necessary measures" to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.
US' abuse of export control tools, including the entity list and the abuse of illegal unilateral sanctions under the pretext of "endangering US national security" or "foreign policy concerns," is a typical hegemonic behavior, seriously violating international law and norms, damaging corporate rights and undermining global industrial and supply chain security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference on Wednesday.
China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the US' move, Guo said.
Guo made the remarks when asked whether China would respond to the US Department of Commerce added dozens of Chinese entities to its entity list including six subsidiaries of Chinese tech firm Inspur Group. The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) claimed that these entities "acquire or attempt to acquire US-origin items in support of supercomputer projects for the Chinese government and/or military," according to a release from the BIS.
"We urge the US side to stop overstretching the concept of national security, and end the politicization, weaponization and abuse of economic and tech issues, and end the unreasonable crackdown on Chinese companies," Guo said.
He emphasized that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.