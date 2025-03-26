IShowSpeed’s China adventure represents a trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps, offering ‘unfiltered glimpse into country’

Photo: Screenshot from "IShowSpeed" YouTube account

Amid recent "China Travel" fever, more foreign internet influencers are visiting China. Among them, American YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" is under the spotlight with his ongoing China travel. The 20-year-old streamer arrived in China on March 24, kicking off a journey that has already garnered massive global attention, according to media report. Some experts said the phenomenon indicated a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps, bringing alternative channels for foreign audience to understand a real China.Known for his high-energy, dramatic flair and a massive following of over 37 million subscribers on YouTube, IShowSpeed, despite his controversies, is delivering an unfiltered, vibrant glimpse into China's culture, modernity, and beauty - offering millions of viewers worldwide, many for the first time, a fresh perspective on the country, observer said.IShowSpeed's China tour began in Shanghai, China's bustling financial hub, where he streamed live for more than six hours on March 24, marveling at the city's towering skyline and vibrant streets. Accompanied by a local guide, the streamer explored iconic landmarks and even took a high-speed ride in a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, a newly released Chinese electric vehicle boasting 1,526 horsepower. "This car faster than my Huracan? This car is faster than my Lamborghini? But it's electric," said IShowSpeed, per media report.IShowSpeed also played table tennis with famous Chinese singer and actor Jackson Wang in Shanghai. IShowSpeed lost the game, which will allow Wang to use his Miami mansion for a day, according to the X account Speedy HQ.The streamer's culinary journey included a stop at Chinese KFC, followed by a switch to dumplings and ramen noodles. He was visibly awestruck by the mesmerizing "Bian Lian" (face-changing) performance, a traditional Sichuan opera art, marveling at its magic.His enthusiasm was echoed across social media platforms like X and YouTube, where fans hailed the stunning visuals of China he shared. "How cool are those masks? Anyone know how they work?" said a fan dubbed "Tscharnag" on X.Adding to the buzz, IShowSpeed hinted at a potential collaboration with the Chinese martial arts legend Jackie Chan during a casual stream in Shanghai.In his next stop in Beijing on Tuesday, IShowSpeed has shown equal excitement. Donned in a suit with China's Northeast style print, he has visited historical sites like the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, showcasing China's rich heritage.In China's capital, he tried "Tanghulu" a traditional Chinese snack made by coating fruit and was shocked by how sweet and sour it was. He was also shocked at how good China's WIFI connection is when he was on a moving highspeed train in the tunnel.The numbers speak to his impact: his Shanghai stream garnered 5.4 million views on YouTube, while his Beijing broadcast racked up 3.21 million views within two hours of ending - each lasting over six hours.The tour has sparked a wave of international interest, particularly among youth, who are being exposed to a side of China rarely highlighted in the US mainstream narratives, Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.He added that IShowSpeed's China trip and streams could become a channel to "reduce misconceptions" and "reveal how modern, and culturally rich" China is.IShowSpeed's China tour comes at a time when China is promoting tourism and global engagement, which has led to a "China Travel" fever in the world.Li also underscored a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps. "As he continues his journey in other Chinese cities, IShowSpeed is not just entertaining or personal adventure, but he is also providing a fresh channel for the world to discover the authentic and unfiltered China beyond biased headlines and unfriendly stereotypes," Li said.In January this year, many US Tiktok users have flocked to Chinese app Xiaohongshu amid the US government's potential ban on the app. The following interaction and communication on the platform have led to curiosity and goodwill between ordinary people in the two countries that transcend political differences.As one fan on YouTube (@amirhossein9170) put it, "this man is doing the lord's work in dispelling all of the western propaganda about China in only 6 hours.""China is awesome. People there are so nice, good energy, beautiful country," said a YouTube user @flakebuns.It can be seen from this case that the will of exchange between the Chinese and American people is very strong, Li said.The good impression on China from a US online celebrity also reflects China's stability, prosperity, and people's optimistic expectations for the future, which is in contrast to the political polarization and poor public safety that Americans see in the US, said Li.