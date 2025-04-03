China's state security authorities apprehend three Filipinos suspected of espionage activities

Chinese Ministry of State Security

China's state security authorities have uncovered a case of Filipino espionage and apprehended three Filipino nationals suspected of spying in the country. The investigation revealed that Philippine intelligence agencies have long been focused on gathering information about China's military deployments.David Servañez, a Philippine citizen residing in China, repeatedly visited areas near Chinese military facilities, raising suspicions due to his unusual behavior. After investigation, China's national security authorities discovered that he was being remotely directed by a Philippine handler known as "Herrera," engaging in espionage and intelligence-gathering activities within China.Further investigation revealed that "Herrera" was also directing two other Philippine nationals in China, Albert Endencia and Nathalie Plizardo, to gather sensitive information.Following a thorough investigation and evidence gathering, national security authorities apprehended the three espionage suspects according to law.Security authorities confirmed that Philippine intelligence agencies have long targeted China's military deployments. Since 2021, Richie Herrera, an operative within the Philippine military intelligence agency, recruited David, Albert, and Nathalie as field agents. After providing them with espionage training, Herrera dispatched them to China to carry out covert intelligence missions.The case remains under investigation.China's national security authorities also warned that foreign nationals working or living in China must not engage in espionage under the direction of overseas institutions, organizations, or individuals.In response to media inquiries about the espionage case, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that China's judicial organs and relevant departments are handling the case strictly in accordance with the law and will protect the legitimate rights and interests of those involved.The spokesperson noticed that the Philippine side has recently fabricated a number of so-called "Chinese spy" cases, making a concerted effort to presume guilt, stigmatize, and politicize the issue despite unclear facts. "China firmly opposes this and has lodged solemn representations on many occasions."China urges the Philippines to stop making groundless accusations and unfounded labels, to handle cases involving Chinese citizens fairly and in accordance with the law, and to genuinely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the country, Guo said.Global Times